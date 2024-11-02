Endorsement guide for the 2024 Chicago Public Schools Board elections

The 2024 elections are just days away, and while voters will be deciding on the next President of the United States and members of Congress, voters in the city of Chicago will also be electing Chicago Public Schools Board members for the first time.

The elections follow a tumultuous few months for the district, which included the full resignation of the previous Board, the appointment of seven new members by Mayor Brandon Johnson and the recent resignation of appointed president Rev. Mitchell Johnson over antisemitic and misogynistic remarks.

The elections also come amid a power struggle at the top of the district, with CPS CEO Pedro Martinez refusing Mayor Johnson's request to step down from his role atop the district.

With prospective CPS board members vying for election for the first time, here's a full look at this year's candidates, along with the organizations and groups that have endorsed them.

District 1

Ann Custer: Chicago Teachers Union, CPS Parents for Buses, Our Schools Coalition

Michelle Pierre: INCS Action PAC, Urban Center Action, CPS Parents for Buses, Chicago Democrats for Education, Illinois Policy PAC

District 2

Ebony DeBerry: Chicago Teachers Union, Our Schools Coalition

Margaret Cullerton Hooper: CPS Parents for Buses

Kate Doyle: CPS Parents for Buses

Bruce Leon: Urban Center Action, Illinois Policy PAC

District 3

Jason Dones: Chicago Teachers Union, CPS Parents for Buses, Our Schools Coalition

Carlos Rivas Jr.: INCS Action PAC, Urban Center Action, CPS Parents for Buses, Chicago Democrats for Education, Illinois Policy PAC

District 4

Karen Zacor: Chicago Teachers Union, Our Schools Coalition

Ellen Rosenfield: Urban Center Action, Chicago Democrats for Education, Illinois Policy PAC

Kimberly Brown: CPS Parents for Buses

Thomas Day

Carmen Giolosa

Andrew Davis

District 5

Aaron "JITU" Brown: Chicago Teachers Union, Our Schools Coalition

Josef Shkoukani (write-in)

Kernetha Jones (write-in)

District 6

Anusha Thotakura: Chicago Teachers Union, Our Schools Coalition

Jessica Biggs: CPS Parents for Buses

Andre Smith: INCS Action PAC, Urban Center Action, Illinois Policy PAC

Danielle Walker (write-in)

District 7

Yesenia Lopez: Chicago Teachers Union, Our Schools Coalition

Eva Villalobos: INCS Action PAC, Urban Center Action, CPS Parents for Action, Chicago Democrats for Education, Illinois Policy PAC

Raquel Don

District 8

Felix Ponce: Chicago Teachers Union, Our Schools Coalition

Anne Gutierrez: INCS Action PAC, Urban Center Action, CPS Parents for Buses, Chicago Democrats for Education, Illinois Policy PAC

District 9

Lanetta Thomas: Chicago Teachers Union, CPS Parents for Buses, Our Schools Coalition

Therese Boyle

LaMont Raymond Williams

Miquel Lewis: INCS Action PAC, Urban Center Action, Chicago Democrats for Education, Illinois Policy PAC

District 10

Robert Jones: Chicago Teachers Union, Our Schools Coalition

Adam Parrott Steffer

Che "Rhymefest" Smith: CPS Parents for Buses

Karin Norington Reaves: INCS Action PAC, Urban Center Action, Chicago Democrats for Education, Illinois Policy PAC

Rosita Chotonda (write-in)