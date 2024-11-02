Illinois Election 2024

Endorsement guide for the 2024 Chicago Public Schools Board elections

By NBC Chicago Staff and Mary Ann Ahern

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 2024 elections are just days away, and while voters will be deciding on the next President of the United States and members of Congress, voters in the city of Chicago will also be electing Chicago Public Schools Board members for the first time.

The elections follow a tumultuous few months for the district, which included the full resignation of the previous Board, the appointment of seven new members by Mayor Brandon Johnson and the recent resignation of appointed president Rev. Mitchell Johnson over antisemitic and misogynistic remarks.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The elections also come amid a power struggle at the top of the district, with CPS CEO Pedro Martinez refusing Mayor Johnson's request to step down from his role atop the district.

With prospective CPS board members vying for election for the first time, here's a full look at this year's candidates, along with the organizations and groups that have endorsed them.

District 1

    Ann Custer: Chicago Teachers Union, CPS Parents for Buses, Our Schools Coalition

    Local

    Daylight Saving Time 20 seconds ago

    Daylight saving time to end as clocks ‘fall back' overnight. Here's what to know

    Rogers Park 27 mins ago

    Body of 75-year-old man recovered from Lake Michigan in Rogers Park

    Michelle Pierre: INCS Action PAC, Urban Center Action, CPS Parents for Buses, Chicago Democrats for Education, Illinois Policy PAC

    District 2

    Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

    Ebony DeBerry: Chicago Teachers Union, Our Schools Coalition

    Margaret Cullerton Hooper: CPS Parents for Buses

    Kate Doyle: CPS Parents for Buses

    Bruce Leon: Urban Center Action, Illinois Policy PAC

    District 3

    Jason Dones: Chicago Teachers Union, CPS Parents for Buses, Our Schools Coalition

    Carlos Rivas Jr.: INCS Action PAC, Urban Center Action, CPS Parents for Buses, Chicago Democrats for Education, Illinois Policy PAC

    District 4

    Karen Zacor: Chicago Teachers Union, Our Schools Coalition

    Ellen Rosenfield: Urban Center Action, Chicago Democrats for Education, Illinois Policy PAC

    Kimberly Brown: CPS Parents for Buses

    Thomas Day

    Carmen Giolosa

    Andrew Davis

    District 5

    Aaron "JITU" Brown: Chicago Teachers Union, Our Schools Coalition

    Josef Shkoukani (write-in)

    Kernetha Jones (write-in)

    District 6

    Anusha Thotakura: Chicago Teachers Union, Our Schools Coalition

    Jessica Biggs: CPS Parents for Buses

    Andre Smith: INCS Action PAC, Urban Center Action, Illinois Policy PAC

    Danielle Walker (write-in)

    District 7

    Yesenia Lopez: Chicago Teachers Union, Our Schools Coalition

    Eva Villalobos: INCS Action PAC, Urban Center Action, CPS Parents for Action, Chicago Democrats for Education, Illinois Policy PAC

    Raquel Don

    District 8

    Felix Ponce: Chicago Teachers Union, Our Schools Coalition

    Anne Gutierrez: INCS Action PAC, Urban Center Action, CPS Parents for Buses, Chicago Democrats for Education, Illinois Policy PAC

    District 9

    Lanetta Thomas: Chicago Teachers Union, CPS Parents for Buses, Our Schools Coalition

    Therese Boyle

    LaMont Raymond Williams

    Miquel Lewis: INCS Action PAC, Urban Center Action, Chicago Democrats for Education, Illinois Policy PAC

    District 10

    Robert Jones: Chicago Teachers Union, Our Schools Coalition

    Adam Parrott Steffer

    Che "Rhymefest" Smith: CPS Parents for Buses

    Karin Norington Reaves: INCS Action PAC, Urban Center Action, Chicago Democrats for Education, Illinois Policy PAC

    Rosita Chotonda (write-in)

    This article tagged under:

    Illinois Election 2024
    Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
    About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
    Contact Us