Endangered piping plover chicks hatch in Waukegan, more expected in Chicago

Waukegan welcomed four new piping plover chicks this week, and Chicago could be next.

Three of the chicks hatched on Father’s Day on a restricted beach in Waukegan. Lake County Audubon Society President Carolyn Lueck said volunteers noticed three chicks emerging from a nest Sunday.

“Those present watched with delight as the newly hatched chicks stumbled around the nest site,” the Audubon Society said in a release.

The fourth egg hatched Tuesday, after both parents “showed dedication to protecting their chicks and sharing duties on the nest to finish incubation,” Lueck said.

The newborn chicks are the offspring of Blaze and Pepper, who fledged, or became capable of flight, on the same beach where their chicks were born, according to the Audubon Society. This is the second year they returned to Waukegan to raise chicks.

“The plovers will face many challenges over the next few weeks, and we’ll share the good news­ – and sometimes sad news – of this charismatic endangered species,” the release said.

A second piping plover duo, Imani and Searocket, is expecting chicks at Chicago’s Montrose Beach. According to the Chicago Piping Plovers, Imani fledged in Chicago, and captive-raised Searocket was released by the Great Lakes Piping Plovers program in 2023. The pair mated for the first time last year, but only one of the chicks survived.

Piping plovers are migratory birds that nest in three parts of the United States, including the shores of the Great Lakes, according to Great Lakes Piping Plovers.

The Great Lakes population is listed as endangered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, while the Atlantic Coast and Great Plains populations are considered threatened.