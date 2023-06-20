End of grocery tax suspension, changes to school holidays among measures taking effect at start of July

While new laws and ordinances typically take effect at the start of the year, several local and state measures will come into effect just past the halfway point of 2023.

In addition to seven public acts approved by Illinois lawmakers and signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, changes to the minimum wage in both Chicago and suburban Cook County take effect on July 1.

A look at the notable changes Chicago-area and Illinois residents can expect come the start of July can be found below:

Chicago minimum wage increase

A yearly minimum wage increase is set to take effect in Chicago at the start of next month, alongside updated provisions in the Fair Workweek Ordinance, Mayor Brandon Johnson's office announced on Tuesday.

Chicago's hourly minimum wage is set to increase from $15.40 to $15.80 for employers with 21 or more employees, with an increase from $14.50 to $15 for employers with four to 20 employees.

Additionally, the hourly minimum wage for tipped employees will increase from $9.24 to $9.48 for employees of large businesses, while tipped employees of smaller businesses will see their minimum wage increase from $8.70 to $9.

This year's increase marks the final adjustment of a yearly incremental minimum wage increase that culminated in small business employees reaching a minimum wage of $15 per hour.

Chicago Fair Workweek Ordinance

The city's Fair Workweek Ordinance will also introduce updated compensation metrics beginning on July 1.

According to a press release from Johnson's office, employees covered by the ordinance include any individuals who work in one of the seven "covered" industries, while making less than or equal to $30.80 an hour or $59,161.50 a year, and the employer has at least 100 employees globally.

Building services

Health care

Hotels

Manufacturing

Restaurants

Retail

Warehouse services

According to the press release from Johnson's office, the ordinance requires certain employers to provide workers with "predictable work schedules and compensation for changes."

Cook County minimum wage increase

The increase in Chicago mirrors an increase that will apply to suburbs in Cook County, with the hourly minimum wage set to increase from $13.35 to $13.70 for non-tipped employees and $7.40 to $8 for tipped employees.

Employees are covered by the Cook County ordinance if:

The employee has worked for an employer in Cook County for at least 2 hours in any two-week period, and

The employer has four or more employees (or the employee is a domestic worker) and

The employer maintains a business facility in Cook County or is issued a business license by Cook County.

End of Illinois grocery tax suspension

Last year, on July 1, Illinois' 1% grocery tax was suspended as part of a 2022 $46.5 billion state budget plan aimed at providing relief to families struggling with rising costs of goods and inflation. Officials said the extension, set to end July 1 of 2023, was predicted to save taxpayers upwards to $400 million through the fiscal year.

Currently, the suspension applies to "food for human consumption that is to be consumed off the premises where it is sold," including bakery and deli items, cheese and fruit trays, prepackaged snacks and baby formula. Other items, like alcoholic beverages, food with adult-use cannabis, soft drinks, candy and food that prepared for immediate consumption are excluded from the suspension, as are drugs and medication.

According to state documents, the final day of the tax holiday is June 30, 2023.

According to the Illinois Department of Revenue, for a grocery bill of $145.29, a 1% tax would add $1.45.

Changes to Illinois school holidays

In an update to the state's School Code, teachers shall not be required to teach on Saturdays, with the measure extending to other school employees whose presence is not necessary for building maintenance on school holidays.

Legal school holidays include the following dates:

New Year's Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

February 12, birthday of Abraham Lincoln

First Monday in March, Casimir Pulaski Day

Good Friday

Memorial Day

Juneteenth

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Veterans' Day

Thanksgiving

Christmas

A school board may apply for an exemption to hold parent-teacher conferences or teachers' institute days on the following days, granted that the board both recognizes the person or people honored on a nearby school date and holds a public hearing on the matter:

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

February 12, birthday of Abraham Lincoln

First Monday in March, Casimir Pulaski Day

Columbus Day

Veterans' Day

Illinois is not among the 20 U.S. states that recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day in lieu of or in addition to Columbus Day.

Additionally, the following days are "commemorative holidays," which are regular school days where school boards "shall include instruction relative to commemorated persons, activities, or events on the commemorative holiday or at any other time during the school year and at any point in the curriculum when such instruction may be deemed appropriate.

January 17, birthday of Muhammad Ali

January 28, Christa McAuliffe day, commemoration of space exploration

February 15, birthday of Susan B. Anthony

March 29, Vietnam War Veterans' Day

September 11, September 11 Day of Remembrance

September 17, Constitution Day

School day immediately preceding Veterans' Day, Korean War Veterans' Day

October 1, Recycling Day

October 7, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans Remembrance Day

December 7, Pearl Harbor Veterans' Day

Additionally, City of Chicago School District 299 will observe March 4 as a commemorative holiday, known as Mayors' Day. The date "shall be a day to commemorate and be reminded of the past Chief Executive Officers of the City of Chicago, and in particular the late Mayor Richard J. Daley and the late Mayor Harold Washington."

Mayors' Day will be observed on the following Monday if March 4 falls on a Saturday or Sunday.

Updated fees from coroner and medical examiner offices

Illinois lawmakers have amended the state's Counties Code to implement the following fees of coroner's offices:

Copy of transcript of sworn testimony: $5 per page

Copy of autopsy report if not included in transcript: $50

Copy of verdict of coroner's jury: $5

Copy of toxicology report: $25

Print of file containing picture obtained by coroner: $3 or actual cost, whichever is greater

Each copy of miscellaneous reports (not including police reports): $25 or actual cost, whichever is greater

Coroner's or medical examiner's permit to cremate a body: $100, though cost may be waived at coroner's discretion under special circumstances

More information on laws taking effect in Illinois on July 1 can be found here.