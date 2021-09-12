Encounter Between CPD Officer and Dog Walker Prompts Police Accountability Calls

Demonstrators gathered at the Chicago Lakefront Sunday, demanding police accountability following the controversial video showing a confrontation between a police officer and a woman walking her dog.

Attorneys for the woman, Nikkita Brown, previously said she was walking her dog near North Avenue Beach at around 12:12 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, after the lakefront was closed to the public, when the officer approached her.

To show support for Brown, members of the organization Women's All Points Bulletin organized a dog walk Sunday, near the spot where the incident transpired.

"What did she say that was so bad to make him attack her like that, like, wow, if he was asking her to leave, she was walking away," member Kim Townsend said.

After Brown started to record her interaction on her cellphone, the officer grabbed her, as shown in video.

"She has no idea why he would attack her in that fashion," said Keenan Saulter, Brown's attorney. "It was wholly unprovoked."

NBC 5 Investigates reported earlier this month that the officer involved in the incident has had more than two dozen complaints filed against him, records show, with three resulting in discipline.

At the beach Sunday, demonstrators said they wanted to not only offer their support, but send a message that such actions by law enforcement won't be tolerated.

Chicago's police oversight agency on Monday recommendations regarding an officer seen in now-viral video of an encounter with a Black woman who was walking her dog. NBC 5's Christian Farr reports.

"We're here to reclaim the space and to make sure that everyone understands that when you do this to someone, you make them fear where it happened," said demonstrator Crista Noel.

The group also called for the investigation into the incident to speed up, saying they hope the officer will be disciplined for his actions.

The officer was placed on administrative duties by Chicago Police Supt. David Brown following a recommendation by the city's police oversight agency, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. The incident remains under investigation by COPA.