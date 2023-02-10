EMS Workers in Illinois Would Be Required to Wear Body Cameras Under Proposed State Senate Bill

An Illinois state senator has introduced legislation that would require body cameras and vehicle dashboard camera for EMS workers.

Senate Bill 1306, authored by Illinois Sen. Doris Turner, D-Carlinville, was introduced Feb. 3, more than three weeks following the death of Earl Moore, who died from asphyxia after EMS workers incorrectly placed him face-down on a stretcher with a medical strap across his back. The two EMS workers have since been charged with first-degree murder.

"None of that interaction would have come to light had it not been caught on the police body cameras," Turner told NBC affiliate WAND-TV. "As you can imagine, there would be a lot of questions and a lot of conflicting statements. But because we do have that body camera footage, we have a pretty accurate depiction of what happened. So we have seen that those body cameras that police wear have been very effectual, and have been very beneficial for not only the police department, but also for the community."

The legislation proposed by Turner would require that the cameras are "operational during all service calls" and mandate that all recordings made by the body cameras and dashboard cameras are retained by employers and owners for at least six months after the date of the recording.

A provision of the bill states recordings would be exempt from the Freedom of Information Act "except when requested by the person who made the service call or that person's attorney or personal representative or a law enforcement officials."

The bill has been referred to assignments.