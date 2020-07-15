South Deering

Empty Car Found Submerged in South Deering Drainage Ditch

No injuries have been reported, according to police

Chicago Fire Department

Chicago Fire Department

" data-ellipsis="false">

Rescue crews responded Wednesday after a car was submerged in water in South Deering on the Far South Side.

Officials responded to reports of a car in the water about 4:45 p.m. in the 11200 block of South Doty Avenue, according to Chicago police and fire officials.

Witnesses told authorities they saw the car go into the water in the ditch before five people left the scene in another vehicle, according to the fire department.

Local

coronavirus illinois 13 mins ago

CDC Credits Cook County Sheriff's Department With Quick Action in Containing COVID-19 Outbreak

coronavirus illinois 44 mins ago

Dual Pandemics Push Staffers to Limits at Mount Sinai Hospital

A Chicago Fire Department helicopter landed on the street to get divers into the water, the fire department said. The car turned out to be empty.

No injuries have been reported, according to police.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

South DeeringChicago Fire Departmentsouth side chicagocfd
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us