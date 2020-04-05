Employees at 2 Chicago Target Stores Test Positive for Coronavirus

Employees at two Chicago Target locations have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company revealed this weekend.

According to the company, one employee at the Target location in the South Loop and one employee at a Near North location both tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests, and we’re taking a number of steps moving forward,” a company spokesperson said. “First, we’ve communicated directly with the impacted team members, who are in quarantine and following all health department guidelines, and we’ll pay them while they’re on leave.

“We’ve also worked quickly to deep clean and sanitize the stores, which is the recommendation of pubic health experts,” the company added.

All employees at the affected stores have been informed of the positive tests, and have been provided “CDC guidance,” according to the company.

The company instituted new social distancing protocols this weekend, including limiting the number of customers allowed in stores at one time. Social distancing markers are being installed outside of stores to help keep customers at least six feet from one another, and floor decals and audio messages will also be used inside of stores to keep customers safe.