Employee shot during altercation at Family Dollar store in Gary, police say

Authorities are searching for a suspect after an employee was shot inside of a Family Dollar Store in Gary on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the store in the 1400 block of West 25th Avenue on Monday afternoon for a call of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old employee who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, but no further updates were available on his condition.

Police say the suspect fled the scene, and described the attack as “personal” in nature, as the employee was acquainted with the assailant.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Gary police at 219-881-1210.