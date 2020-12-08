Employee Shoots 2 During Robbery Attempt in Round Lake Beach; Police Search for Pair Who Fled Scene

An employee held at gunpoint during an armed robbery attempt in Round Lake Beach shot two suspects before they fled the scene in a waiting vehicle, prompting a search for the driver and a passenger who managed to escape from police, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Fairfield Road, according to the Round Lake Beach Police Department.

There, authorities say a man and a woman ordered employees of a business behind the counter and held them at gunpoint.

"At one point during the incident, one of the employees was able to access a firearm and shot several rounds at the suspects, striking both suspects," police said in a release.

The man and woman fled the store and got into a waiting vehicle, which then drove down a dead-end street. The driver and a front passenger ran away, leaving the injured pair behind, police said.

The vehicle was discovered by authorities and the two who were shot were taken to Condell Hospital in Libertyville. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Police searched for the driver and passenger, setting up a perimeter and bringing in K9 units, but the two were not found.

According to the department, an investigation remained ongoing as of early Tuesday morning.