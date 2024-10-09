Employee charged with murder after double-fatal shooting at SW side restaurant

An employee has been charged with two counts of murder after he allegedly shot and killed two men inside of a Chicago restaurant on Monday night.

According to Chicago police, 42-year-old Mehdi Medellel was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting at a J&J’s Fish and Chicken location in the 7800 block of South Western Avenue on Monday night.

According to police, two men began arguing with the suspect at approximately 10:28 p.m. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot both men before fleeing the scene, police said.

Authorities say a 55-year-old man was shot in the face during the confrontation, and a 56-year-old man was shot in the head. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Medellel was located approximately 35 minutes after the shooting and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

An investigation remains underway, and the suspect will likely have a pretrial detention hearing this week.