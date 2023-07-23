Employee allegedly shoots person during argument at Chicago business

An employee is in custody after they allegedly shot another person during an argument at a Chicago business on Sunday morning.

According to police, the argument occurred in the 7000 block of South Western Avenue at approximately 12:10 a.m.

During the verbal altercation, the employee allegedly pulled out a weapon and opened fire, striking a 20-year-old man in the right leg, police said.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Officials say the employee was placed into custody, and a gun was recovered at the scene.

No further information was available, and Area One detectives are investigating the shooting.