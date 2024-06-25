Millennium Park

Empire State Building had a ‘spicy' response to news ‘The Bean' reopened in Chicago

The New York building targeted Chicago's "The Bean" on social media, sparking plenty of reaction

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Empire State Building apparently has a beef with Chicago's popular "The Bean" structure -- and the famed New York building made its thoughts known on social media.

Responding to a post on X, formerly Twitter, about "The Bean" officially reopening after nearly a year of construction-related closures, the Empire State Building shared a clip of Wendy Williams asking the audience on her show to "clap if you care."

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather without login

The post sparked plenty of reaction.

"Spicy," one user wrote.

"The beef I didn't know I needed," another commented.

Some defended Chicago's Cloud Gate with memes and gifs.

"I know a building that’s filled with Asbestos isn’t speaking?!" one user wrote.

Local

Chicago Weather

Another round of storms possible Tuesday afternoon and evening in Chicago area

Illinois Lottery

Illinois gas station sells jackpot-winning $900,000 lotto ticket

After 10 months of construction, Chicago’s iconic “Bean” sculpture officially reopened in Millennium Park Sunday.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to officials, the area around “The Bean,” which is officially known as “Cloud Gate,” was reopened to the public Sunday morning after a lengthy construction project that began in August 2023.

According to the city, the massive project included a complete rebuild of the podium around the sculpture, with new stairs, accessible ramps and brand new pavers installed around the site. A new waterproofing system was also installed, according to a press release.

“The Bean” was unveiled to the public in 2004, and a variety of finishing touches were finally installed before the sculpture was formally dedicated in 2006.

According to Anish Kapoor, the sculptor whose design was chosen during the construction of Millenium Park, the design was inspired by liquid mercury. It’s unique shape provides for reflections of the city skyline and also casts altered reflections and even multiple reflections of individuals walking next to and underneath it.

It's not the first time New York has targeted the structure, however.

Last year, a smaller version of Chicago's "Cloud Gate" sculpture was unveiled in New York City, sparking comparison and debate.

@nbcchicago

In February, a smaller version of Chicago's iconic 'Cloud Gate' sculpture, more commonly known as 'The Bean,' was unveiled in New York City. So the question is... which city has the better 'Bean'? #chicago #newyork #chicagobean

♬ original sound - NBC Chicago

This article tagged under:

Millennium Park
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us