Emotional Ozzie Guillén Reacts to Highland Park, IL Mass Shooting

Emotional Ozzie Guillén reacts to Highland Park mass shooting

All of Chicagoland is reacting to the deadly mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois that took place at the town's Fourth of July parade.

The White Sox have a crucial divisional game against the Twins with this weighing on their hearts. Before the game, closer Liam Hendriks called out United States gun laws, citing how relaxed they are compared to obtaining a driver's license.

“I had to take a driving test when I [came] over [to America]. I won’t have to take a test if I want to get a gun. That’s stupid. Whoever thought that was a great idea is an idiot.” – Liam Hendriks pic.twitter.com/iErEJWfPzg — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) July 4, 2022

On NBC Sports Chicago's "White Sox Pregame Live," former manager and current analyst Ozzie Guillén addressed the shooting.

"It's kind of sad, because when you pick a town, a country like we pick and these things happen and the last thing you want to think about is the game tonight. Very big game. Very big game.

"And it's such a sad day, happening again and again. It's a super important game today in Chicago. But that's the last thing had to be in our mind because our heart breaks for the community of Highland Park. For us here in Illinois. This is our home. And just a very sad day.

"I feel sad for the families and everyone affected by this. And I'm proud to make my life in America and especially here in Chicago, Illinois -- the home of my family, my kids, my grandkids.

"But days like this, it's very, very hard to forget because I see this thing happening again and again and again. And to be a grandpa now, you've think like, where are we going to?

"Okay, let's play the game and enjoy it. But that's the second thought we're going to have in our mind on a day like today."



Later in the show, Guillén reacted to Hendriks' earlier comments on American gun culture.

"I come from a very tough country," Guillén said. And the reason people move to this beautiful country is because the security -- all the great stuff that can happen here. I keep saying it's not a perfect country, but it's the best. It's no doubt. If you don't believe me, get out the United States to see the real thing about how good we have it here.



"But I 100 percent support him because right now I'm [60 years old] and I worry about how [that's the country] we picked to raise my kids and my grandkids. Yes, I am very proud to do that. But meanwhile, we worry more about different things. ... We don't put attention to the problem -- the biggest problem this country has: to raise kids, great family, be safe.



"Be safe, safe and education is the best thing you can give your kids growing up. And I think right now we're a little behind in those two things."

