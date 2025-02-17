Emergency room employee stabbed by patient at Chicago hospital

Two staff members at Chicago's Provident Hospital were injured by a patient in the emergency department on Monday, including one person who sustained a stab wound, officials said.

The incident was reported at around 1 p.m. inside the hospital, 500 E. 51st St. According to Chicago police, a 56-year-old man was approached by a suspect who produced a sharp object and stabbed him in the chest. The victim, a hospital employee, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The suspect was taken into custody by Chicago police. A large police response was visible at the hospital on Monday afternoon following the incident.

A Provident Hospital spokesperson said two staff members were injured by a patient and listed in stable condition, but didn't provide additional information citing staff members' privacy.

The hospital provided the following statement regarding the incident:

"Violence against healthcare workers is on the rise, and it is unacceptable. No one should have to fear for their safety while doing their job. This issue transcends physical harm—it impacts the emotional and psychological well-being of our entire team, and ultimately affects the quality of care we are able to provide. While we remain committed to providing the best care possible to our patients, we must also acknowledge that health care environments should be safe spaces for both patients and providers."