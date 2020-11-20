Shooting Reported at Mayfair Mall in Wisconsin; Heavy Police Response in the Area

NOTE: Live coverage from the scene will appear in the player above

A shooting incident sparked a heavy police presence at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, Friday afternoon as witnesses reported hearing shots fired inside the mall.

A heavy police response was seen in the area of the mall just after 3 p.m. amid reports of a shooting.

The FBI Milwaukee office confirmed it was responding to "shooting incident" at the mall.

#FBIMilwaukee currently responding to support local law enforcement tactical response to Mayfair Mall shooting incident. — FBI Milwaukee (@FBIMilwaukee) November 20, 2020

Wauwatosa police also confirmed units were responding to the scene and armed officers, including FBI agents and SWAT members, could be seen in areas outside the mall.

An employee at the mall reached by phone could not provide details on what happened.

A witness who works inside the mall reported hearing shots fired.

"I work at Finish Line and I see... I heard a shot fired, but at first we didn't know it was a shot," said Bianca Delos Reyes. "And then everyone was looking around... and then I saw a person fall."

Delos Reyes, who lives in Chicago but was working at the Finish Line inside Macy's to help out, reported hearing several shots as she and others ran from the building.

"As soon as I got to the parking lot, a lot of people were running right behind me," she said. "I tucked in between cars. We were all just in between cars trying to figure out what was happening. I swear it was more than 10 shots."

Details on what exactly happened or if any injuries were reported weren't immediately clear.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner tweeted they were not responding to the mall, indicating there likely have been no reports of fatalities at the scene.

Milwaukee's transit system said buses that normally stop at the mall "are currently unable to enter the property due to an emergency incident."

MCTS buses that normally stop at Mayfair Mall are currently unable to enter the property due to an emergency incident. This impacts Routes 21, 28, 60, & 30 (Mayfair Trips Only). Monitor https://t.co/EIjEdvq1vq for updates. — RideMCTS (@RideMCTS) November 20, 2020

