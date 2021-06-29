Emergency Evacuations Ordered Amid Industrial Fire in Morris

NOTE: NBC's Sky 5 chopper is headed to the scene. Live video will appear in the player above once the chopper arrives.

Emergency evacuations were ordered in parts of suburban Morris as an industrial fire burned in the area Tuesday, authorities said.

The Grundy County IL Emergency Management Agency ordered anyone who lives in the 900 blocks of Benton, Douglas or Armstrong streets as well as those who live on East Street to "please evacuate your residence now."

"There is an industrial fire to the south," the alert read.

Those in need of a place to go were urged to head to the Grundy County Administration building located at 1320 Union St.

Nick Doefler, public information officer for the Mutual Aid Agency in Coal City, said the commercial structure fire began around noon in the 900 block of East Benton Street.

Initial reports indicated the fire involved lithium batteries, but Doefler would only say there were hazardous material in the building.

Doefler said no injuries had been reported as of Tuesday afternoon, but residents were asked to avoid the area and evacuations were ordered due to smoke.

