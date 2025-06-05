Emergency alert test spoils Stanley Cup Final ending for Minnesota hockey fans

Despite not having a dog in this year's race, it's safe to say that a Stanley Cup Final between two playoff titans of 2020s in the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers would spark some interest in Minnesota, affectionately nicknamed "The Hockey State."

While fans across the Midwest state were locked in on a riveting game that saw the Oilers overcome a two-goal deficit to force overtime in the series' opening game, they weren't able to catch the game-winning goal.

Just before Leon Draisaitl buried a perfect pass from Connor McDavid to seal the Game 1 victory for the Oilers, an emergency alert test in several Minnesota counties took over the TNT broadcast.

Footage of the test was posted by Zach Halverson, a producer for Minnesota sports radio station KFAN.

The test occurred as time was winding down in the first overtime period, with the Oilers converting on a power play that would have carried over to the second overtime had they not scored.

After the conclusion of the test, the broadcast resumed with shots of Oilers fans celebrating outside the Rogers Place, followed by one last look at the final scoreboard.

Fans in Minnesota and across North America will get another chance to tune in Friday night, as the Oilers look to take a 2-0 lead in the series in a quest for their first Stanley Cup since 1990.