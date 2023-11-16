Elvis, the incredible pup who didn't find a home during a recent event, gets great news

A Chicago animal shelter says that a special pooch is on his way to finding a forever home after he was the only dog who wasn't adopted at a recent event.

According to the Anti-Cruelty Society, Elvis, a three-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix, was the only pup who didn’t find a home during their “Fall in Love” event in recent days.

Fortunately for Elvis, he could be on his way to a new home according to an update posted Thursday afternoon.

“Elvis is currently pending adoption! Please stay tuned,” the shelter said in an updated post on Thursday.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The shelter’s original post about the adorable pooch was shared more than 6,300 times on Facebook, and just two days after posting about him, he appears on his way to getting a new home.

For those still hoping to adopt another furry friend from the shelter, a full list of animals in need of new homes can be found on the ACS’ website.

“His giant smile lights up every room he enters,” the shelter said. “Elvis is a snuggler so he hopes you are okay giving up your personal space.”

According to the ACS, Elvis will “do best” as the only pet in a home. He is also potty and crate-trained, and knows how to sit and lay down on command.