Elvis Andrus Is Excited to Compete in ‘Meaningful' Games With White Sox

Andrus is excited to compete in 'meaningful' games with White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Newly acquired shortstop for the White Sox, Elvis Andrus, is ready to do one thing with the club he hasn't done in a while.

Play in the playoffs.

Through Andrus' notable 14-year career in MLB, he's gone to the playoffs five times with the Texas Rangers. He helped them go to the World Series two years in a row (2010, 2011). But, he hasn't been in the playoffs since 2016.

In the Rangers' first world series, he recorded three hits on 17 at-bats, batting .176 from the plate. In 2011, he recorded eight hits on 29 at-bats and slashed .276/.300/.310 with five runs.

Now, after spending time with the Rangers and the Oakland A's for the past two seasons, he's ready to compete again in meaningful games.

"Very happy to be here. Amazing group of guys," Andrus said before his first game with the Sox on Friday. "We're in contention for the playoffs. You pray every single year to be in this opportunity."

Elvis Andrus, new White Sox shortstop

Andrus was released by the Athletics before getting picked up off waivers by the White Sox on Thursday. He will play in his first game against the Cleveland Guardians in an imperative divisional series for the team. He is slated to play shortstop and bat seventh in the lineup.

Want to compete in meaningful games? You got it.

The Sox are 2.5 games back on the AL Central-leading Guardians and1.5 games back on the second-place Minnesota Twins. Without Tim Anderson on the field, Andrus has big shoes to fill until the All-Star shortstop comes back from finger surgery.

"I want to be in this environment," Andrus said. "I want to be competing for the playoffs and every day counts. I am really happy and really pumped up to be here."

