Elusive 1,600-pound bull captured in northwest suburbs after 6 days on the loose

After several days of evading captured, a wayward bull's adventure in the northwest suburbs came to an abrupt end on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, the village of Barrington Hills said a cattle wrangler captured the bovine, which initially escaped from a resident's property on Friday. The bull was "successfully brought under control" in the area where it was first reported missing, authorities said.

The animal was expected to be relocated, though how it escaped remained a mystery on Thursday evening.

Village officials initially posted about the animal's escape on Friday, explaining that a stray bull was reported in the area of Route 62 and Old Sutton Road. Anyone who spotted the bull was asked to call 911 immediately and not approach it.

Courtesy Barrington Hills Facebook page

Then, on Monday, the village released photos from a security camera, showing a tagged, brown and white bull walking in a grassy yard near a small outdoor playset.

In one photo, the bull appeared to be facing the camera head-on.

"Residents are reminded that although the bull may seem to be friendly, do not approach the bull and call 911 immediately," the post continued.