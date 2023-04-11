Eloy Jiménez, Yoán Moncada Have ‘Possibility' to Play Baltimore Orioles

Jiménez, Moncada have 'possibility' to play this weekend originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Help is on the way.

Yoán Moncada and Eloy Jiménez both have the "possibility" to return to the White Sox this weekend against the Baltimore Orioles, according to manager Pedro Grifol.

Moncada is nursing a back injury that's kept him out of games since Monday. He mentioned he felt the back soreness during spring training and it worsened at the beginning of the season.

He did not take up an injured list spot, as the White Sox felt it wasn't necessary for his case.

"The idea behind it was to take care of him now and get him completely healthy moving forward," Grifol said of Moncada not landing on the IL. "That's what we feel like we accomplished. Starting on Friday he'll be day to day. We feel optimistic he'll be back by the weekend."

Moncada mentioned to the media he "feels better" and he expects to return in a number of days. For right now, he's taking his situation day by day for assessment.

Similar to Moncada's situation, Jiménez has a chance to return to the field during the White Sox' weekend series against the Orioles. Jiménez landed on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring injury he suffered running the basepath.

"He's a possibility for this weekend as well," Grifol said on Tuesday. "He ran the bases today. He looks good. Feels good. He's a possibility to play as well."

Jiménez hasn't played in a game since the White Sox home opener against the San Francisco Giants on April 3. Originally slated to miss 2-3 weeks, Jiménez looks to beat that timeline with a return this weekend.

The White Sox could certainly use their everyday players back in the lineup. Tuesday's lineup against the Minnesota Twins is without the aforementioned Moncada and Jiménez, along with Tim Anderson.

Anderson suffered a left knee sprain on Monday against the Twins during a failed rundown situation. He is expected to miss 2-4 weeks. The team placed him on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday.

Luckily, as Grifol reported, reinforcements are on the way this weekend.

