Eloy Jiménez to Return, Moncada Placed on IL Ahead of Homestand

Jiménez to return, Moncada placed on IL ahead of homestand originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox have made a flurry of roster moves ahead of the upcoming homestand, headlined by the return of OF Eloy Jiménez from the injured list to the lineup after sustaining a left hamstring strain during the South Siders' home opener against the Giants on April 3, according to an announcement from the team.

In exchange, 3B Yoán Moncada was placed on the IL with lower back soreness, retroactive to April 11. Right-handed pitcher Matt Foster was also transferred to the 60-day IL, with that move retroactive to March 27.

Additionally, the White Sox recalled left-handed reliever Tanner Banks from AAA Charlotte while optioning rookie right-hander Jesse Scholtens to Charlotte.

The Sox also claimed utility player Nick Solak, a native of suburban Woodridge, off waivers from the Mariners before optioning him to Charlotte.

The upcoming homestand pits the 5-8 White Sox against the up-and-coming Baltimore Orioles and the defending National League champion Philadelphia Phillies. From there, the Sox will head to St. Petersburg, Fla., where they will take on the still-undefeated Tampa Bay Rays.

Jiménez's return figures to give the Sox another power bat in the lineup, as the oft-injured outfielder will look to have a fresh start to the 2023 campaign. Jiménez was 4-for-19 so far this season with three walks, and hit 16 HRs with a 140 OPS+ across 84 games in 2022.

The absence of Moncada will certainly be felt however, as the 27-year-old infielder was off to a blazing start to begin 2023. Moncada is 12-for-39 during the regular season so far, with four doubles and two home runs. Upon return, Moncada will look to pick up where he left off, as he's coming off a season where he recorded just a 76 OPS+ and a .273 OBP alongside 12 home runs.

Reliever Tanner Banks will also hope to pick up where he left off, as the righty will likely see action in the second straight MLB season. Banks posted solid numbers across 35 MLB games in 2022, putting up a 3.06 ERA in 53 innings. Banks struck out 49 batters while walking 18, with the Sox hoping the 31-year-old will continue to leverage above average control to get outs late in games.

Scholtens, who made his MLB debut this year and has appeared in two games, will head to Charlotte for the second time this year. Scholtens allowed four earned runs in a four-inning outing with Charlotte, while recording four strikeouts in three innings of big league work while giving up an earned run and two walks.

The 29-year-old hopes to be a bullpen depth piece for the South Siders, though has yet to fully break through at the big league level. Scholtens posted a 1.356 WHIP with AAA El Paso, San Diego's Triple-A affiliate, in 2022 across 37 games and 15 starts.

Solak, an alum of Naperville North High School, is looking to see big-league action for the fifth straight season. The 28-year-old utility player got off to a solid start to his big league career with the Texas Rangers in 2019, posting a 123 OPS+ across 33 games with 12 extra-base hits. Solak saw the most amount of playing time in 2021, when he hit .242/.314/.362 in 127 games and 511 plate appearances, good enough for an 87 OPS+.

While Solak is a utility player and offers nice depth, his defensive struggles across the board in his career make success at the plate imperative to stay in the MLB. In 253 games, Solak has compiled a defensive WAR of -2.4, a staggering metric for a player with limited big league experience.

Solak had recently been designated for assignment by the Seattle Mariners after a 1-for-13 start at AAA Tacoma.

The White Sox begin their homestand tonight at 7:10 p.m. against the Baltimore Orioles on NBC Sports Chicago.

