Eloy Jiménez Knows He Can Help White Sox With Just a Smile

Eloy Jiménez knows how much he means to the White Sox. When asked if he got a sense that his presence gave the team a boost in Wednesday’s thrilling win over the Twins, Jiménez just flashed one of his patent smiles. In fact, Jiménez believes it’s that charming grin which allows him to give the team that extra energy.

“I like to smile a lot,”Jiménez said. “When I smile it can bring a lot of energy to everyone. That’s what I try to do: play hard and smile.”

So when Jiménez suffered a serious injury for the second year in a row, it not only wiped the smile off of his face, but it also took away one of the Sox’ biggest sparks.

“It was tough,” Jiménez said. “It was frustrating a little bit. But now we’re here, so we’re going to try to do our best to win some games.

“It feels really good right now. I feel really excited.”

Jiménez provided plenty of excitement, both at the plate and in the field. It didn’t take long for him to make a big impact on the game, as he lifted a towering home run in the fourth inning to tie the game, 3-3. Then in the seventh, he ripped a single to drive in another run, and to tie the game again, at six apiece. But the play which had White Sox fans breathing the biggest sigh of relief came with Jiménez playing defense. With a ball looping foul, Jiménez showed good speed and covered a lot of ground to make an out. After the play he flopped into the protective netting along the wall, and popped back out unscathed. In that moment, Jiménez said he felt like he could finally run again. It was a good feeling.

In the end, Jiménez didn’t ease into his return at all. He was put to the test on offense and defense, and he proved he was ready for big-league action after a lengthy rehab.

“It was one of those days where you feel like, ‘Yeah, I’m back.’”

