Eloy Jiménez Hits Home Run in White Sox Return Vs. Twins

On Tuesday, Eloy Jiménez was back in the White Sox clubhouse. Wednesday morning he was back in the lineup. And Wednesday afternoon he was officially back to doing what he does best.

In his second at-bat since being activated off of the 60-Day IL, Jiménez launched a ball well over the left-field wall for a game-tying two-run homer.

Wednesday was Jiménez’ first game since April 23 when he tore a hamstring tendon. It also marked the first time he hit a homer since April 13, which was the fifth game of the season.

The homer was the hardest hit ball of the game up to that point, with an exit velocity of 105 mph. That helped him launch the ball an estimated 357 feet.

