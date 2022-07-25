Eloy Jiménez going to play through hamstring pain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Eloy Jiménez is toughing this season out.

According to reports, Jiménez made it clear he will be playing through some pain in his hamstring going forward.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Eloy Jiménez acknowledged he's going to be playing through some pain and discomfort for a while.



On teams trying to run on him in the outfield:



"It’s OK. I will be there for that. They can eat right now. I’m going to eat later." — James Fegan (@JRFegan) July 24, 2022

The Sox' left-fielder underwent surgery on a torn tendon in his right hamstring back in late-April that caused him to miss the entire months of May and June.

After returning in early July, he ran to catch a fly ball against the Cleveland Guardians and gingerly came to a stop. He limped back to the dugout and held his hamstring once he sat on the bench. He did not return for the rest of the series and came back once the All-Star break finished.

Going forward, it sounds like he'll have to manage the soreness and pain that comes from his hamstring. Catcher Yasmani Grandal suffered a similar injury earlier this season that caused him soreness during rehab.

The White Sox have Monday off before taking on the Colorado Rockies on the road on Tuesday to start a short, two-game series. The team currently sits four games back on the AL Central leading Minnesota Twins.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.