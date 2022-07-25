Eloy Jiménez going to play through hamstring pain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Eloy Jiménez is toughing this season out.
According to reports, Jiménez made it clear he will be playing through some pain in his hamstring going forward.
The Sox' left-fielder underwent surgery on a torn tendon in his right hamstring back in late-April that caused him to miss the entire months of May and June.
After returning in early July, he ran to catch a fly ball against the Cleveland Guardians and gingerly came to a stop. He limped back to the dugout and held his hamstring once he sat on the bench. He did not return for the rest of the series and came back once the All-Star break finished.
Going forward, it sounds like he'll have to manage the soreness and pain that comes from his hamstring. Catcher Yasmani Grandal suffered a similar injury earlier this season that caused him soreness during rehab.
The White Sox have Monday off before taking on the Colorado Rockies on the road on Tuesday to start a short, two-game series. The team currently sits four games back on the AL Central leading Minnesota Twins.