Eloy Jiménez Back in White Sox Clubhouse Before Twins Game

Eloy Jiménez is back with the White Sox. The team hasn’t officially reinstated the slugger off of the injured list yet, but Jiménez at least returned to the major-league clubhouse on Tuesday.

Jiménez hasn’t played for the White Sox since he tore a hamstring tendon on April 23rd. Initially the team expected him to return between six and eight weeks, but the team had to pause his rehab stint early last month due to what they called “normal leg soreness.” He restarted his rehab on June 21, and now Tony La Russa says he’ll suit up for the Sox again sometime in the next couple of days.

“We expect that he's going to feel (soreness), from time to time, over the course of the remainder of this season,” Rick Hahn said when the team first paused Jiménez’ rehab. “But over time, it should not cost him extra time, once active. This isn't the kind of thing we foresee flaring up and, 'OK, we've got to sit Eloy for five days.' This is more a matter of, not to venture too far out of my lane, but as the scar tissue breaks, those become a little bit fewer and farther between over time. And the early ones are sort of more significant in terms of how they feel and how the player reacts.”

Jiménez only played in 11 games before he hurt himself, and slashed .222/.256/.333 with one home run and seven RBI.

