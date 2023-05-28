Eloy Jiménez Activated From Injured List by White Sox

Jiménez activated from injured list by White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez has been activated from the 10-day injured list, the team says.

Jiménez, who underwent an emergency appendectomy in early May, had recently been out on a rehab assignment with the Birmingham Barons and will rejoin the White Sox in Detroit for their series finale on Sunday.

The outfielder has not played since May 5. He has four home runs and 15 RBI’s in 97 at-bats this season, slashing .258/.321/.423 on the year.

The White Sox optioned outfielder Adam Haseley to Triple-A Charlotte to make room on their active roster.

Haseley has two RBI’s and a .222 batting average in 36 at-bats this season with the White Sox, making 26 total appearances for the club.

The Sox will look to split their series with the Tigers on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 12:40 p.m. Dylan Cease will get the start for the 22-32 White Sox.

