Turning 103 years old is a noteworthy milestone, one that very few people will achieve.

Carrie Baldwin, born in Rockdale, Illinois, has done so with grit, gratitude and grace.

"I can't say why I'm here. Evidently the good Lord has a reason for it," said Baldwin. "I have gone through a lot of changes."

In 1922, the year Baldwin was born, insulin was first used to treat diabetes. King Tut's Tomb was discovered, and construction began on Yankee Stadium.

"If I look back, I had a good life, and I thank the good Lord for it," she said.

Baldwin has lived through some extraordinary moments in history, from World War II to the Civil Rights Movement. In 1941, when she was 19, she married James Phillip Baldwin.

They raised three children in Angola, Indiana: John, Bob and Dina. Their home originally had no electricity or indoor plumbing. Baldwin created a warm and loving household while gradually improving the home's living conditions, reflecting her strength, resourcefulness and deep commitment to family.

For 25 years, she worked as a children's librarian before retiring.

"Long after I had stopped working, I would be in the grocery store and feel little hands. There would be someone from story hour saying, 'Hi, Miss Carrie.' It was a wonderful feeling."

Carrie has lived at the Roosevelt at Salt Creek Senior Living Community in Elmhurst for 10 years. She manages the resale shop. On Friday, the facility held a big birthday bash for her with cake, drinks and live entertainment.

Elmhurst Mayor Scott Levin declared Friday, April 18, as Carrie Baldwin Day.

What's Baldwin's key to a long and happy life? Good genes, exercising, avoiding stress and understanding that every day is truly a gift. She has nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The mayor already has a signed proclamation ready to go for next year - when Baldwin turns 104.