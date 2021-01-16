Elmhurst Police Investigate Roadway Shooting Near St. Charles Road

Elmhurst police are investigating a roadway shooting near St. Charles Road and the exit to the I-290 expressway Saturday.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., an individual in a silver sedan was reported to be following a vehicle driving west on I-290 from Chicago. Police said the silver sedan continued following the vehicle up the exit ramp traveling westbound on St. Charles Road.

According to officials, as the individual merged onto St. Charles Road, the person in the silver vehicle pulled alongside the victim and an unknown person began firing gunshots at the individual's vehicle.

The victim's vehicle was struck with "several bullets," police said, and they were not injured.

Police said the suspect vehicle was last seen doing a U-turn, then proceeding east on St. Charles Road, possibly onto eastbound I-290.

Police described the vehicle as a silver 1995 to 2003 BMW 5 series 4-door sedan with tinted windows.

The interchange at St. Charles Road and I-290 was closed until approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday, according to officials. Elmhurst detectives are investigating.

Anyone with video footage or information is asked to contact the Elmhurst Police Department at (630) 530-3050.