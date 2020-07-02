Elmhurst College Changes Name Effective Thursday

After the announcement a year ago, Elmhurst College finally changed its name to Elmhurst University effective Thursday.

The Elmhurst College Board of Trustees approved the new name on June 15, 2019 in an effort to more accurately reflect the school's current educational system.

"At this pivotal time in our history, less than two years away from our 150th anniversary in 2021, the decision to change our name to Elmhurst University marks the exciting start of the next chapter of our story,” said Elmhurst College President Troy D. VanAken.

The university offers over 60 undergraduate programs and more than 20 graduate programs in the liberal arts and applied sciences for its four year degrees.

Due to the college's wide array and strength of its academic programs, Elmhurst was already categorized as a "university" by U.S. News and World Report.

“A change in name will not alter our commitment to outstanding teaching, personal education and the fostering of an inclusive and supportive campus learning community that promotes social justice," said Ed Momkus, chair of the Board of Trustees. "These characteristics are central to how we promote academic excellence and achievement, and responsible citizenship."

Elmhurst University said the name change is additionally meant to honor the the college's sixth president H. Richard Neibuhr, who envisioned an "ever-widening circle of opportunity" reaching more diverse students with varying interests.

Though Illinois has already had record enrollments in the last couple years, the school said this change should enhance its recruitment efforts and reduce previous misconceptions prospective employers might have had.