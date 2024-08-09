Ellen's DeGeneres' Chicago show could be her last — and there's a special rule show-goers must follow

Weeks after Ellen DeGeneres abruptly canceled a number of stand-up dates -- including one of two shows in Chicago -- the comedian is set to perform a regularly scheduled show Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Chicago Theatre, but there's a catch.

No phones allowed.

"No cellphones, cameras, laptops or recording devices will be allowed," a post on Ticketmaster said, noting that special al smart phones and smart watches much be secured in special pouches "per the event organizers request."

"Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected," the post went on to say.

According to Ticketmaster, some seats for the comedian's Saturday show remained available.

The cancellations followed a stand-up performance last month in Santa Rosa, California, where DeGeneres reportedly told fans "this is the last time you're going to see me."

"After my Netflix special, I'm done," she said.

DeGeneres spoke candidly about the recent criticism she's faced and her time in Hollywood during the set.

"Thank you for still caring!" DeGeneres said, according to SFGATE. "Let me catch you up on what's been going on with me since you last saw me. I got chickens. Oh yeah, and I got kicked out of show business for being mean."

The 66-year-old also reflected on how her feelings about fame have changed.

"I used to say, ‘I don't care what people say about me.' Now, I realize I said that during the height of my popularity," she said. "I am many things, but I am not mean."

DeGeneres' Netflix standup special is set to air in late 2024.