Eli's Cheesecake is offering 43-cent slices this weekend, but only at one specific spot

You can get a pretty sweet deal on one of Chicago's most iconic desserts - Eli's Cheesecake - this weekend.

In celebration of its 43rd birthday and National Cheesecake Day on Sunday, the longtime business is serving up slices of its cheesecake for 43 cents, according to a news release. The Chicago delicacy, made with a signature all-butter shortbread cookie crust, is available for shipping nationwide online and in select retails locations. However, to get the deal, you'll have to visit Eli's Cheesecake World along Forest Preserve Drive in Dunning.

On top of the bargain, some Chicagoans were recently surprised with free cheesecake in recognition of the company's birthday. Eli's Giant Slice Mascot spent Friday passing out slices across the city, including at Seneca Park, the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center and the Chicago History Museum.

Desserts were also donated to first responders and medical staff at Northwestern and Lurie Children's hospitals and the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.