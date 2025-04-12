Elijah Wood, Andy Serkis, Futurama cast among stars at Chicago's C2E2

An all-encompassing celebration of pop culture is taking place at the McCormick Place this weekend, with the annual Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, also known as C2E2, officially underway.

The convention, which first took place in 2010, brings the universes of video games, comic books, anime, movies and pop culture together under one roof, with this year's event featuring a star-studded lineup.

In addition to a 40th anniversary reunion of "The Breakfast Club" cast, several other big names are in The Windy City for this weekend.

Panels, photo ops and autograph opportunities will be available for numerous celebrities this weekend, including with John Boyega, "Lord of the Rings" stars Elijah Wood and Andy Serkis and many more.

The 2025 event also features a first for C2E2 - a comedy programming track with stand-up shows, improv troupes and celebrity comedians, including Second City alum of "King of Queens" fame Patton Oswalt.

This year's show floor features numerous vendors selling art, comics, collectibles, trading cards, games and more, including spots for artists to showcase their own work.

Some of the other guests for C2E2 this year include:

Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd and John Rhys-Davies, also of Lord of the Rings

Sam Heughan, David Berry and Charles Vandervaart of "Outlander"

Cast of "Robocop"

Cast of "Futurama"

Cast of "Starship Troopers"

Cast of "Red Dead Redemption"

Cast of "Baldur's Gate 3"

More information can be found on the event's website here.