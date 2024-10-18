Elijah Vue's mother ‘continued to have hope' the toddler would be found alive. Now, she's charged in his death.

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report on Elijah Vue's disappearance.

One month after Wisconsin toddler Elijah Vue's remains were found in a wooded area following extensive search efforts, authorities announced charges against the 3-year-old's mother and her partner.

Katrina Baur, Elijah's mother, was charged with chronic neglect of a child with the consequence of death, child neglect and obstructing an officer, reported WGBA, the NBC affiliate in Green Bay. Jesse Vang, Baur's partner, was charged with physical abuse of a child causing death, hiding a corpse and obstructing an officer.

The Manitowoc County District Attorney's office held a news conference on Thursday in which they announced charges and detailed several incidents of neglect and abuse, as well as a healing skull fracture that dates back to the time of Elijah's death.

"I assure you that we remain committed to working with law enforcement to hold those responsible for his death accountable," Manitowoc County District Attorney Jacalyn LaBre said.

Elijah was reported missing from his home in Two Rivers - near Green Bay - in late February, and his remains were found in a wooded location in mid-September, approximately three miles from where he was last seen.

"This is not the outcome that we hoped for. The family is devastated. We’re devastated. The community is devastated," Two Rivers Police Chief, Ben Meinnert said at a prior news conference announcing the discovery of Elijah's remains.

At the time, Baur - who remained incarcerated - issued a statement to several news outlets through her attorney, who wrote, "Katrina Baur is devastated by the most recent news, identifying the remains found as Elijah. She had continued to have hope that her little boy would be found alive. At this time, she is mourning the loss of her son.”

Earlier this year, Baur and Vang were charged with child neglect but hadn't been charged in connection with the toddler's death, court records revealed.