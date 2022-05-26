Elgin to Host Fundraiser for Family of Texas Shooting Victim

Planning is underway in suburban Elgin for a fundraiser for the family of one of the young victims of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas this week.

Esteban Peralez grew up in Elgin and went to high school with Vinnie and Melinda Salazar.

The Salazar's 10-year-old daughter, Layla, was one of 19 children killed in the Texas school massacre in Uvalde. The Salazar’s lived in Elgin until 2011.

“It devastated me,” said Peralez. "I just felt God telling me I had to do something.”

In just 24 hours, Peralez put together a fundraiser for the evening of June 10 at Mi Vallarta Seafood Restaurant in South Elgin.

"I cannot imagine what they are going through, but this is [the] least I can do for a good old high school friend of mine," Peralez said.

There has since been an outpouring of support from strangers.

“It is the people volunteering," he added. "I could not do by myself.”

All of the money raised from the event will go directly to the Salazar family.

“Whatever you can donate would be great,” Peralez said. “At the door, it will be $20 a person. I just wanted to do something good – get the community together – cause we need goodness right now."

The fundraiser for the Salazar family will be held June 10 at Mi Vallarta Seafood Restaurant, located at 1101 N. LaFox St. in South Elgin, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.