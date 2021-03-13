Elgin

Elgin Police Investigating Death of 3-Year-Old as Homicide

The boy's death was ruled a homicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office

The Elgin Police Department is investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy who died Friday, four days after first being taken to an area hospital, according to police.

At approximately 9:02 a.m. Monday, Elgin police officers were called to the 0-100 block of Longwood Place for a report of a child in medical distress, according to a news release.

The boy, identified as Malik Davis, 3, was taken to AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin and subsequently transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.

On Friday, Lurie staff notified Elgin police of the boy's death, which was ruled as a homicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The investigation was ongoing as of Saturday evenuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elgin Police Department's Major Investigation Division at 847-289-2600.

