Elgin

Elgin Man Sentenced to 20 Years For Home Invasion, Sex Assault: Prosecutors

He entered an unknown woman's home and sexually assaulted her before running off

By Sun-Times/ NBC Chicago

Anthony Onofre/Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office

" data-ellipsis="false">

A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday for breaking into an Elgin home and sexually assaulting a woman in 2018.

Anthony G. Onofre pleaded guilty to felony counts of home invasion and criminal sexual assault, according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Onofore entered the apartment of a woman he did not know on Nov. 20, 2018, and sexually assaulted her before running off.

Local

Kankakee River 13 mins ago

Locals Asked to Reach Into Wallets to Protect Kankakee River

henry pratt shooting 1 hour ago

Aurora Marks Anniversary of Fatal Industrial Complex Shooting

She called authorities with a “detailed” description of Onofre after the attack, and he was taken into custody a few hours later, prosecutors said. He was registered as a sex offender at the time.

He will receive credit for the 451 days he served at the Kane County Jail, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Onofre has been registered as a sex offender since August 2015, according to the Illinois Sex Offender Registry. He was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual assault of a 27-year-old victim when he was 21 years old.

This article tagged under:

ElginKane County
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us