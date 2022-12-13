Elgin

Elgin Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison For Crash That Killed 2 Judson University Students

A suburban Chicago man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty for his role in a street racing crash that killed two Judson University students last year.

Trevon Morris, 22, was sentenced Monday by a Kane County judge. The Elgin, Illinois, man had pleaded guilty in October to aggravated driving under the influence of cannabis, causing death.

Morris had 15 nanograms per milliliter of THC in his blood when it was tested after the deadly crash. That’s three times the legal limit for cannabis intoxication, The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reported.

Morris was driving more than 91 mph (146.5 kilometers per hour) on the night of April 20, 2021, when he hit a car carrying four Judson University students as that car was making a turn along Route 31 to enter the school’s Elgin campus, prosecutors said.

Dallas Colburn, 22, of Plano, Illinois, and Nathanael Madison, 22, of Wernersville, Pennsylvania, died in the crash and the two other students were injured.

Authorities allege that Morris and Kahleel L. Steele, 23, of Carpentersville were racing when Morris’ car hit the students’ vehicle. Steele is awaiting trial on charges of reckless homicide and aggravated street racing.

