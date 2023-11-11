‘Elf' is coming back to theaters for its 20th anniversary, including many in the Chicago area

Buddy the Elf is making a return to the big screen for one very special occasion.
The modern Christmas film "Elf" will be shown at select movie theaters across the U.S. and U.K. this holiday season in celebration of its 20th anniversary, according to Warner Bros.
"For 20 years now, the film ‘Elf’ has securely cemented itself as a treasured holiday tradition, touching the hearts of generations of viewers,” said Robert Oberschelp, general manager, North America and senior vice president, global franchise management and brand product, Warner Bros. Discovery, which distributed the hit comedy. “Fueled by the infectious holiday spirit of Buddy the Elf, Warner Bros. Discovery is going all in with an extraordinary lineup of ways to watch ‘Elf’ and engage with products, experiences, activations, and so much more to invite fans to partake in this remarkable milestone anniversary..."
The 2003 comedy starring Will Ferrell tells the tale of a human raised by elves in the North Pole who embarks on a journey to find his father in New York City. "Elf" will return to select theaters starting Nov. 17, including a number in the Chicago area.
Dates and locations of showings can be found below:
Nov. 24-29
- Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX
- Cinemark Tinseltown USA Aurora
Nov. 24-30
- Cinemark Cantera Warrenville and XD
- Cinemark Century Deer Park
Nov. 26
- Regal City North - Chicago
- Regal Lake Zurich
- Regal Bolingbrook
- Regal Crystal Lake Showplace
Dec. 1-7 - Marcus Cinemas
- Addison
- Chicago Heights
- Country Club Hills
- Elgin
- Gurnee Mills
- O'Fallon
- Orland Park
Dec. 3 and 6
- Emagine Frankfort
- Emagine Portage
Showtimes vary, so make sure to check your local theater's website.
If you prefer to watch movies from the comfort of your home, that's an option, too.
"Elf" will air on TBS and TNT at different points through November. In December, it will stream on Max and Hulu and run all month long on AMC.