‘Elf' is coming back to theaters for its 20th anniversary, including many in the Chicago area

Buddy the Elf is making a return to the big screen for one very special occasion.

The modern Christmas film "Elf" will be shown at select movie theaters across the U.S. and U.K. this holiday season in celebration of its 20th anniversary, according to Warner Bros.

"For 20 years now, the film ‘Elf’ has securely cemented itself as a treasured holiday tradition, touching the hearts of generations of viewers,” said Robert Oberschelp, general manager, North America and senior vice president, global franchise management and brand product, Warner Bros. Discovery, which distributed the hit comedy. “Fueled by the infectious holiday spirit of Buddy the Elf, Warner Bros. Discovery is going all in with an extraordinary lineup of ways to watch ‘Elf’ and engage with products, experiences, activations, and so much more to invite fans to partake in this remarkable milestone anniversary..."

The 2003 comedy starring Will Ferrell tells the tale of a human raised by elves in the North Pole who embarks on a journey to find his father in New York City. "Elf" will return to select theaters starting Nov. 17, including a number in the Chicago area.

Dates and locations of showings can be found below:

Nov. 24-29

Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX

Cinemark Tinseltown USA Aurora

Nov. 24-30

Cinemark Cantera Warrenville and XD

Cinemark Century Deer Park

Nov. 26

Regal City North - Chicago

Regal Lake Zurich

Regal Bolingbrook

Regal Crystal Lake Showplace

Dec. 1-7 - Marcus Cinemas

Addison

Chicago Heights

Country Club Hills

Elgin

Gurnee Mills

O'Fallon

Orland Park



Dec. 3 and 6

Emagine Frankfort

Emagine Portage

Showtimes vary, so make sure to check your local theater's website.

If you prefer to watch movies from the comfort of your home, that's an option, too.

"Elf" will air on TBS and TNT at different points through November. In December, it will stream on Max and Hulu and run all month long on AMC.