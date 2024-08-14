Chicago Fire

Electrical vault fire forces evacuation of popular Soho House hotel, sparks hazmat response, CFD says

Fire officials said an electrical vault fire at 113 N. Green St. sparked a "level two hazmat response" just before 6 a.m.

A fire and hazmat response forced the evacuation of a West Loop Chicago hotel early Wednesday morning as streets were blocked off and crews responded to a scene near the city's popular Soho House.

Authorities said the evacuation of a hotel in that area was "in progress." The scene could be seen just outside the Soho House, though it remained unclear if that was the building being evacuated.

Fire officials said "employees and guests are well" and a Chicago Transit Authority bus was requested "to shelter hotel employees and guests."

ComEd said crews were at the scene a "de-energized the vault."

As many as 39 customers were impacted in the area as they worked to "assess the situation."

Images showed smoke coming out of a building and streets blocked off as crews worked to secure the scene.

By 6:30 a.m., fire officials said flames were put out, all hotel occupants were evacuated and power was shut down to the building.

"Companies are watering the vault and monitoring CO levels in building," the fire department wrote on X.

Further details weren't immediately released.

Check back for more on this developing story.

