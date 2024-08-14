A fire and hazmat response forced the evacuation of a West Loop Chicago hotel early Wednesday morning as streets were blocked off and crews responded to a scene near the city's popular Soho House.

Fire officials said an electrical vault fire at 113 N. Green St. sparked a "level two hazmat response" just before 6 a.m.

Authorities said the evacuation of a hotel in that area was "in progress." The scene could be seen just outside the Soho House, though it remained unclear if that was the building being evacuated.

ALERT level 2 hazmat response for electrical vault fire 113 North Green Evacuation of hotel in progress — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 14, 2024

Fire officials said "employees and guests are well" and a Chicago Transit Authority bus was requested "to shelter hotel employees and guests."

ComEd said crews were at the scene a "de-energized the vault."

As many as 39 customers were impacted in the area as they worked to "assess the situation."

Images showed smoke coming out of a building and streets blocked off as crews worked to secure the scene.

By 6:30 a.m., fire officials said flames were put out, all hotel occupants were evacuated and power was shut down to the building.

"Companies are watering the vault and monitoring CO levels in building," the fire department wrote on X.

Further details weren't immediately released.

Check back for more on this developing story.