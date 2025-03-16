Elderly woman reported missing from Brighton Park neighborhood

Chicago police are searching for an 85-year-old woman who went missing in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood this weekend.

According to authorities, Angeline Staron was last seen in the 4400 block of South Whipple Street on Saturday.

Staron is described as standing 5-feet-2 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown hair and a light complexion, according to police. She was last seen wearing dark pants and a white jacket.

Staron has a condition that may require prompt medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information on Staron’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911, or Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.