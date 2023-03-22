Elderly Woman Killed in Crash That Left 6 Others, Including Children, Injured on NW Side: Police

An elderly woman died and at least six others, including two children, were wounded in a crash on Chicago's Northwest Side Tuesday evening, authorities said.

According to police, the crash occurred in the 3400 block of West Peterson, near Kimball, and involved at least two vehicles -- a KIA SUV driven by a 46-year-old man and a Saturn sedan driven by an 18-year-old man.

Police said the 46-year-old was traveling eastbound on Peterson with five passengers when their vehicle was struck by the 18-year-old as they entered the intersection.

Fire officials initially said a total of eight victims were taken to area hospitals, with seven of them in serious-to-critical condition, but police later said seven people were injured.

Among them was a 78-year-old woman, who was initially taken to St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She was identified as Zainab Suboh of Highland, Indiana, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

The 46-year-old driver was taken to Lutheran General in fair condition, along with a 36-year-old woman.

An 81-year-old passenger was also taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

Two children, ages 3 and 7, were transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in fair condition.

The 18-year-old driver of the Saturn sedan was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition.

Police said the Major Accidents unit is investigating the crash.