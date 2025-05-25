An 88-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle after a crash in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood Saturday.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, Maria Ochoa Flores was killed after a vehicle struck her in the 5600 block of South Archer at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Chicago police say the vehicle was attempting to turn left off of Archer when it was struck by another sedan that was traveling eastbound on the roadway.

The vehicle then struck the elderly woman, and she was rushed to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Chicago police said.

Citations were issued to the driver of the turning vehicle, but no further information was available as Area One detectives continue investigating the crash.