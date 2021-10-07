Elderly Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Bishop Ford Expressway Thursday

An elderly man is dead after he was struck and killed on the Bishop Ford Expressway early Thursday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, a vehicle being driven by a 38-year-old Chicago woman was traveling northbound on Interstate 29 near 120th Street at approximately 12:54 a.m. when it struck an 89-year-old man.

That man, identified by police as Chicago resident Benjamin Kennerly, was in the third lane from the left side of the expressway when he was hit.

Kennerly was pronounced dead at the scene.

All northbound lanes of the expressway were closed for approximately four hours for an investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.