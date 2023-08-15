Water rescue underway for teen who went into Lake Michigan at Winnetka beach

A water rescue is underway at Elder Lane Beach in Winnetka after officials said a teen went into Lake Michigan overnight.

At approximately 2 a.m., the Winnetka Fire Department received a reports of a teen who went into the water at 299 Sheridan Rd. The U.S. Coast Guard was also assisting with the search, officials said. Photos and video from the beach show the Wilmette Fire Department also on the scene.

According to officials, divers Tuesday morning remained out of the water due to hazardous swim conditions.

Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a beach hazards statement with a high swim risk along all Northeastern Illinois and Northwestern Indiana beaches, saying large waves and "life-threatening currents" would result in dangerous swimming and boating conditions at Lake Michigan.

As of Tuesday at 6:15 a.m., wind gusts of between 20 and 35 miles per hour, along with waves of up to 10 feet were reported along the lake, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

Large waves and life-threatening currents will continue to result in dangerous swimming and boating conditions along the southern Lake Michigan shores thru this even. Stay dry when the waves are high! For more info visit: https://t.co/i3FvQ5N3AS. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/AsrA9HYkVI — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 15, 2023

According to officials, the scene remains active.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.