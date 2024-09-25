Taco lovers have no shortage of taco stands, trucks and restaurants across Illinois. But just one lucky taco spot has taken home the title as the best in the state, according to a new list -- and it's a Taqueria located in a Chicago gas station parking lot.

The report, released Wednesday from Yelp, lists the "Best Taco Spot in Every State" for 2024. According to editors, the list spans tacos with classic grilled or slow-cooked meats, fish and vegetables, to "french fries and bruleed bananas."

"There are high-end sit-down restaurants, strip-mall storefronts, fast-causal counters, and yes, plenty of taco trucks," editors said.

Yelp determined the best taco in each state by identifying businesses in the "taco" category of the website with a "large concentration of reviews" with relevant taco keywords, editors said. Those spots were then ranked using a variety of factors, including the total volume of ratings and reviews and more.

The top taco in Illinois according to Yelp went to El Tragon Taqueria -- a small, strip-mall spot located in a gas station parking lot in Lincoln Park. Gerardo Madrigal opened the spot with a small menu as an homage to Jalisco in 2021, editors said.

El Tragon Taqueria, with 104 reviews and a 4.8 rating on Yelp, is located at Gas Station Plaza, 1234 N. Halsted St. UNIT C.

In Indiana, the spot that earned the title of Best Taco Spot was Chris' Ice Cream in Indianapolis.

"Yes, you read it right -- the bet place for tacos in Indiana is an ice cream shop, according to fans," Yelp said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Michigan's top taco spot was Que Pasa Taqueria in Sterling Heights, Yelp said, while the top spot in Minnesota was Bravis in Shakopee. Wisconsin's top taco spot, Lazo's Taco Shack, could be found in Milwaukee, the list said.

The full list from Yelp can be found here.