3,400 Pounds of Beef Sold to Hotels, Restaurants in Illinois, Other States Recalled Due to Possible E. coli

Nearly 3,500 pounds of beef products that were distributed to establishments in nine states including Illinois are being recalled for possible contamination with E. coli, an alert from the United States Department of Agriculture and Food Safety and Inspection Service said Friday.

According to the alert, boxes of "Elkhorn Valley Pride Angus Beef" containing approximately 3,436 pounds of boneless beef chuck product that were packed on Feb. 16, 2023 are subject to the recall. The products, the alert goes on to say, were shipped to various distributors, federal establishments, retail locations as well as restaurants, hotels and institutions in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

A complete list of serial numbers and box count numbers for the product in question can be found here.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"The problem was discovered when FSIS was conducting routine FSIS testing of ground beef derived from this product and the sample confirmed positive for STEC O103." a toxin-producing E. coli," the alert says.

"There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products," the alert adds.

Symptoms to Look For

According to officials, most people who consume a product tainted with STEC 0103 become ill an average of three to four days after consumption.

"Most people infected with STEC O103 develop diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting," the alert says. "Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care is the usual treatment; antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended."

"While most people recover within a week, some rarely, some develop a more severe infection," the alert says, called Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure.

"HUS can occur in people of any age but is most common in children under 5 years old, older adults and persons with weakened immune systems," the alert says. "It is marked by easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately."

According to the alert, "distributors and other customers who have purchased these products for further processing should not use them or further distribute them."