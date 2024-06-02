Eisenhower crash leaves at least 2 dead Sunday

Illinois State Police are investigating after two people were killed in a collision on the Eisenhower Expressway Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the crash occurred in the outbound lanes near Damen Avenue in Chicago. At approximately 3:04 a.m., troopers were dispatched for a multiple-vehicle crash at the location.

Officials say that at least two people were killed. It is believed at this time that one of the victims was outside of a vehicle and was struck by another vehicle in the crash.

At least three other people were hospitalized following the crash, but there was no immediate word on their conditions.

All outbound lanes of the Eisenhower were closed for approximately four hours after the crash, but have since reopened.

No further details were made available.