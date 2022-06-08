Chicago gun violence

Eight People Hurt in 2 Mass Shootings Hours Apart in Chicago

Blue flasher light of siren of police car at night city street.
Getty Images

Eight people were hurt in two mass shootings hours apart in Chicago, authorities said.

A 14-year-old boy was among four people shot in the Altgeld Gardens public housing project around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

The four were near a courtyard when someone came up and opened fire, police said. The teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the arm, police said. A 24-year-old man who was shot in the face and a 45-year-old woman who suffered a graze wound to the chest both were hospitalized in good condition. A fourth victim was shot in the arm.

About four hours later, four people were wounded on the West Side, police said. They were standing on a sidewalk when someone came up and opened fire. A 43-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her chest and a 30-year-old woman both were in serious condition, and a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg and a 26-year-old man shot in the left shoulder both were in good condition.

There were no reported arrests.

