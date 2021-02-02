Logan Square

Eiffel Tower Snow Sculpture in Chicago Earns Plaudits From French Consulate

This weekend’s snowstorm in Chicago brought out some incredible creativity from the area’s residents, and in one neighborhood, a couple took things to the next level.

The couple, Olivier Crenon and Barbara Kaufman, designed and built a snowy replica of Paris’ iconic Eiffel Tower, and posted images of their creation to social media:

“Yesterday was a chance to celebrate France, which I miss very much!” the post read.

The snow sculpture captured the attention of the French consulate in Chicago, who applauded the design in a reply to the social media post. The French Embassy in Washington also shouted out the sculpture.

Paris is one of Chicago’s 28 sister cities, according to the city’s website. The city has sister cities on five different continents, according to World Business Chicago.

